All My LIfe’s A Circle
Mit einem Live-Küchenkonzert auf Facebook überraschte mich heute mein Kollege, der Tischler, Guy Kaplan aus Coloma im schönen Bundesstaat Wisconsin der USA. Wir sind schon seit ein paar Jahren im Gespräch, das nicht nur, weil wir ein gleiches Hobby haben, sondern auch, den gleichen Beruf. Guy ist Tischler und er baute bis vor Kurzem noch diese wundervollen Gartenhäuser, die man hier in Europa vergeblich sucht.
Guys letztes Gartenhaus das er 2018 nach den Wünschen und zu Ehren seiner Frau baute.
Das Guy auch Folk-Musik macht und in einer Freizeitband spielt, habe ich nebenbei wahr- genommen, die Bedeutung aber erst heute erkannt. Es sind die Lieder, die wir hier auf AmericanRebel vorstellen. Lieder über das Leben der kleinen Leute, ihre Sorgen und ihren Kampf für eine bessere Welt. Lieder über die Heimat und über den Stolz Miner, Railwayman oder Farmer zu sein. Es die Lieder die auch Jack, Woody und Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul and Mary, Emmylou Harris, George Hamilton IV, Joan Baez, Bruce Springsteen und Hank Thompson singen und sangen.
Hört die Melodien und Texte, die Guy uns über den Großen Teich geschickt hat. Für alle die es mögen: Es wird weitere Küchenkonzerte geben… Vielleicht schon morgen.
Küchenkonzert vom 25. März 2020
The Circle (All My Life’s A Circle), Harry Chapin, 1981
All my life’s a circle
Sunrise and sundown
Moon rolls through the nighttime
Till daybreak comes around
All my life’s a circle
Still I wonder why
Seasons spinning ‚round again
Years keep rolling by
Seems like I’ve been here before
Can’t remember when
I got this funny feeling
We’ll all be together again
No straight lines make up my life
All my roads have bends
No clear cut beginnings
So far no dead ends
All my life’s a circle
Sunrise and sundown
Moon rolls through the nighttime
Till daybreak comes around
All my life’s a circle
Still I wonder why
Seasons spinning ‚round again
Years keep rolling by
I’ve met you a thousand times
I guess you’ve done the same
Then we lose each other
It’s like a children’s game
But now I find you here again
The thought comes to my mind
Our love is like a circle
Let’s go ‚round one more time
All my life’s a circle
Sunrise and sundown
Moon rolls through the nighttime
Till daybreak comes around
All my life’s a circle
Still I wonder why
Years keep rolling by
Abilene, George Hamilton IV.
Abilene, Abilene
Prettiest town I ever seen
Folks down there don’t treat you mean
In Abilene, my Abilene
I sit alone most every night
Watch them trains roll out of sight
Wish that they were carryin‘ me
To Abilene, my Abilene
Crowded city, ain’t nothin‘ free
Nothin‘ in this town for me
Wish to God that I could be
In Abilene, my Abilene
How I wish that train would come
Take me back where I come from
Take me where I want to be
In Abilene, my Abilene
Rotgut whiskey numbs the…
Oklahoma Hills, Jack and Woo dy Guthrie, 1948
Many a month has come and gone
Since I’ve wandered from my home
In those Oklahoma hills where I was born
Many a page of my life has turned
Many lessons I have learned
And I feel like in those hills where I belong
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
Riding my pony on the reservation
In the Oklahoma hills where I was born
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
A cowboy’s life is my occupation
In the Oklahoma Hills where I was born
But as I sit here today
Many miles I am away
From the place I rode my pony through the draw
Where the oak and black jack trees
Kiss the playful Prairie breeze
And I feel back in those hills where I belong
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
Riding my pony on the reservation
In the Oklahoma hills where I was born
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
A cowboy’s life is my occupation
In the Oklahoma Hills where I was born
Now as I turn life a page
To the land of the great Osage
In those Oklahoma hills where I was born
Where the black oil rolls and flows
And the snow white cotton grows
And I feel like in those hills where I belong
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
Riding my pony on the reservation
In the Oklahoma hills where I was born
Way down yonder in the Indian nation
A cowboy’s life is my occupation
In the Oklahoma Hills where I was born
Light One Candle, Peter, Paul and Mary
Light one candle for the Maccabee children
With thanks that their light didn’t die
Light one candle for the pain they endured
When their right to exist was denied
Light one candle for the terrible sacrifice
Justice and freedom demand
But light one candle for the wisdom to know
When the peacemaker’s time is at hand
Don’t let the light go out!
It’s lasted for so many years!
Don’t let the light go out!
Let it shine through our hope and our tears.
Light one candle for the strength that we need
To never become our own foe
And light one candle for those who are suffering
Pain we learned so long ago
Light one candle for all we believe in
That anger not tear us apart
And light one candle to find us together
With peace as the song in our hearts
What is the memory that’s valued so highly
That we keep it alive in that flame?
What’s the commitment to those who have died
That we cry out they’ve not died in vain?
We have come this far always believing
That justice would somehow prevail
This is the burden, this is the promise
This is why we will not fail!
Don’t let the light go out!
Don’t let the light go out!
Don’t let the light go out!
Sloop John B, The Beach Boys
We come on the Sloop John B
My grandfather and me
Around Nassau town we did roam
Drinking all night
Got into a fight
Well I feel so broke up
I want to go home
So hoist up the John B’s sail
See how the main sail sets
Call for the Captain ashore
Let me go home, let me go home
I want to go home, yeah yeah
Well I feel so broke up
I want to go home
The first mate he got drunk
And broke in the Cap’n’s trunk
The constable had to come and take him away
Sheriff John Stone
Why don’t you leave me alone, yeah yeah
Well I feel so broke up, I want to go home
So hoist up the John B’s sail
See how the main sail sets
Call for the Captain ashore
Let me go home, let me go home
I want to go home, let me go home
Why don’t you let me go home
(Hoist up the John B’s sail)
Hoist up the John…
The poor cook he caught the fits
And threw away all my grits
And then he took and he ate up all of my corn
Let me go home
Why don’t they let me go home
This is the worst trip I’ve ever been on
So hoist up the John B’s sail
See how the main sail sets
Call for the Captain ashore
Let me go home, let me go home
I want to go home, let me go home
Why don’t you let me go home
Hobo’s Lullaby, Goebel Reeves
Go to sleep you weary hobo
Let the towns drift slowly by
Listen to the steel rails hummin‘
That’s the hobo’s lullaby
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Do not think ‚bout tomorrow
Let tomorrow come and go
Tonight you’re in a nice warm boxcar
Safe from all that wind and snow
I know the police cause you trouble
They cause trouble everywhere
But when you die and go to Heaven
You’ll find no policemen there
So go to sleep you weary hobo
Let the towns drift slowly by
Listen to the steel rails hummin‘
That’s a hobo’s lullaby
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Gonna Build A Mountain, Anthony Newley / Leslie Bricusse
Gonna build a mountain
From a little hill
Gonna build me a mountain
‚Least I hope I will
Gonna build a mountain
Gonna build it high
I don’t know how I’m gonna do it
I only know I’m gonna try (yeah yeah)
Gonna build me a daydream (yeah yeah)
From a little hope (yeah yeah)
Gonna push that daydream (yeah yeah)
Up the mountain slope (yeah yeah)
Gonna build a daydream (yeah yeah)
Gonna see it through (yeah yeah)
Gonna build a mountain and a daydream
Gonna make them both come true (yeah yeah)
Gonna build a heaven
From a little hell
Gonna build me a heaven
And I know darn well
If I build my mountain with a lot of care
And take my daydream up the mountain
And heaven will be waiting there
When I build that heaven as I will someday (yeah yeah)
And the lord sends Gabriel to take me away (yeah yeah)
What a fine young son to take my place (yeah yeah)
I’ll leave a son in my heaven on earth
With the good lord’s grace
With a fine young son to take my place
I’ll leave a son in my heaven on earth
With the good lord’s grace
Gonna build a mountain (yeah yeah)
Mehr Sogs von Guy Kaplan:
Mein Dank an Lesley Kilby und Kirsi Müller, die mir bei der Erstellung dieses Artikels unterstützt haben.
