All my life’s a circle

We come on the Sloop John B

My grandfather and me

Around Nassau town we did roam

Drinking all night

Got into a fight

Well I feel so broke up

I want to go home

So hoist up the John B’s sail

See how the main sail sets

Call for the Captain ashore

Let me go home, let me go home

I want to go home, yeah yeah

Well I feel so broke up

I want to go home

The first mate he got drunk

And broke in the Cap’n’s trunk

The constable had to come and take him away

Sheriff John Stone

Why don’t you leave me alone, yeah yeah

Well I feel so broke up, I want to go home

So hoist up the John B’s sail

See how the main sail sets

Call for the Captain ashore

Let me go home, let me go home

I want to go home, let me go home

Why don’t you let me go home

(Hoist up the John B’s sail)

Hoist up the John…

The poor cook he caught the fits

And threw away all my grits

And then he took and he ate up all of my corn

Let me go home

Why don’t they let me go home

This is the worst trip I’ve ever been on

So hoist up the John B’s sail

See how the main sail sets

Call for the Captain ashore

Let me go home, let me go home

I want to go home, let me go home

Why don’t you let me go home